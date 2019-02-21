Less than a year after Pratt city commissioners voted 4-1 to lift the specific ban on pit bulls, commissioners heard and took under advisement the plea of dog-owner Troy McEachern for the ban to be reinstated.

McEachern topped the agenda of the regular commission meeting, held on Tuesday because of Monday’s Presidents Day holiday.

McEachern told commissioners that while he and his wife were walking their dogs in Lemon Park recently, a pit bull jumped out of a moving truck and attacked his dog, reporting that he, himself, also had to be treated for a dog bite.

“The pit bull took my dog down by the throat,” McEachern said.

When the dog’s owner arrived at the scene, they exchanged words, according to McEachern, who said the pit bull owner told him, “He’s a good dog.”

McEachern reported his response to the pit bull owner, who resides in a neighboring community.

“I told the dog owner that his dog was biting my dog. He’s bleeding. I’m bleeding,” McEachern said.

Addressing commissioners, McEachern said, “I’m lucky, I’m only up to $750 for vet bills and my ER visit.”

“It’s in your hands now,” McEachern told commissioners. “I hope you’re going to do the right thing.”

Commissioner Jason Leslie, who cast the lone opposition vote to remove the specific ban on “pit bulls” in favor of wording banning “dangerous animals” when commissioners voted on the issue last May, said he felt that incidents of pit bull bites have increased since the wording was changed.

Commissioner Zach Deeds questioned repercussions to the city.

“I would love to know our exposure to risk liability,” Deeds said. “I definitely have an issue with an ordinance that is reactive. We need to be pro-active.”

Commissioner Gary Schmidt said, “We cannot have dogs running loose. I don’t care what kind of a dog it is.”

“I think bites have increased drastically,” Leslie said, noting that he was aware of 13 bites by pit bulls in 2018.

Commissioner Don Peters said he would like information on what transpired after the bite.

“We have to keep people accountable,” Peters said.

Mayor Doug Meyer requested Police Chief Nate Humble, who was in attendance, to follow up with a report on statistics regarding dog bites since the specific pit bull ban was lifted and also to check with other municipalities regarding their ordinances relating to the issue.

Prior to the dog ordinance discussion, Meyer said city commissioners joined other constituents of the 33rd Judicial District in well-wishes for Rep. Greg Lewis and family. Lewis, who will end his four-year legislative career Friday, tendered his resignation Tuesday due to a cancerous brain tumor discovered in December.

In other matters:

—Approved a resolution providing for Abatement of Injurious Residential Premises at 307 North Pearl, which City Building Inspector Brad Blankenship said had been a “problem site” for 10 years. Blankenship told the property owner, who was in attendance, that he was willing to work with him to meet the city ordinance requirements within the 20-day time period provided by the resolution.

—Approved recommended appointments for three-year terms to the Pratt Airport Authority Board of incumbent Skye Bare and of Mark McManaman to succeed Sue Peachy who declined another term because of scheduling conflicts.

—Voted unanimously to approve a resolution adopting tax and securities compliance procedures relating to obligations issued and to be issued by the city. City Manager Rick Eckert said the ordinance related to the sale of bonds for the track and soccer field addition at Green Sports Complex, reporting on the matter in the absence of City Attorney Regina Probst.

—Heard reports by other city department heads in attendance: Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Pinkall, City Clerk LuAnn Kramer, Finance Director Diana Garten and Police Chief Nate Humble.