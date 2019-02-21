Fort Leavenworth soldiers participate in 41st annual National Salute to Veteran Patients.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

“I wish I’d stayed in. If I had a chance to go back today, if they needed me, I’d go immediately,” said Air Force veteran Frank Bell, who served from 1957-1961. “I really enjoyed it. I was a little homesick when I left to go to Korea, but I finally got used to it. I got to see country that I’ll never get to see again and learn how people in a third world country live, and I’ll say I am proud to be an American and live where I do.”

While serving in the Air Force, Bell traveled to Korea and many places in the United States, including Texas, which he called a foreign country.

“The reason I say Texas was foreign, we had a 50-mile pass every day. We could go 50 miles within radius of our base on our time off. Anything over that was AWOL,” he said. “The closest beer joint was 54 miles. You had to go AWOL every once in a while.”

Bell is currently a patient at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leavenworth. In mid-November 2018, he received a knee replacement in his right knee, but experienced complications when there was a rupture in the muscle. He was one of the veterans visited by Fort Leavenworth soldiers during the 41st annual National Salute to Veteran Patients Feb. 14 in the VA Community Living Center and Domiciliary.

Other patients visited included Army veteran Jack Taylor, who served from 1975-1987, and Navy veteran Julie Joyes, who served from 1972-1975. Taylor has been a patient since Nov. 6, 2018, after having his left foot amputated because of diabetes, and Joyes has been a patient since Jan. 14 after fracturing her tibia.

Each year, the National Salute to the Veteran Patients program is observed the week of Valentine’s Day.

“How fitting is it that on the same day that we honor our hospitalized veterans, to remember their patriotism and courage to defend duty, honor and country, that it is on the same day as Valentine’s Day? It is synonymous with love because we know we love our veterans,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams. “Today, people throughout the country will gather together to remember, to honor, to pay gratitude to our veteran patients. It is not a lot, but it is a small way where we can honor those who have sacrificed so much so that we can live in freedom.”

Joseph Burks, VA public affairs officer for Leavenworth and Topeka, said the acts of kindness do not have to end on Valentine’s Day.

“Many of our veterans are coming to the Department of Veterans Affairs with special needs and challenges and require the hearts and hands of the next generation of VA volunteers,” Burks said. “Just as our heroes, our veterans, have made an impact and a positive difference in defending this great flag, every citizen can also make an impact and a positive difference in the lives of our nation’s finest.

“There a history lesson within each and every veteran that is just waiting to be heard,” he said. “When our veterans’ stories stop being shared, when they stop being heard and listened to by you, the legacy which these men and women have created will ultimately stop.”

Pfc. Lakieya Hollis, medical supply specialist, Medical Department Activity, said hearing the different stories was what she was most looking forward to.

“I love hearing their different stories and knowing that I can make them smile because you never know how many visitors that they may get. So, just to come here, have a conversation, it brightens my day and hopefully, it brightens theirs, too,” Hollis said.

“My dad was a veteran. He passed away in 2016. So, to come here and speak with our veterans, it just brings back memories with him. They’re all smiling and love sharing their stories, and I love to hear them.”

Spc. Cody Butryn, 526th Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), said he was humbled and grateful for the opportunity to interact with the veterans.

“It is important for them because most of them being elderly, they’ve lost a lot of people throughout their lifetime,” Butryn said. “So, it is to support and show that they are not forgotten and still loved.”

Spc. Brittany Smith, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th, said she hopes she and her fellow soldiers are granted the same opportunity when they are senior veterans.

“We are going to be (in their position) one day down the line, and we’ll all also love to have our fellow active-duty personnel to come out and support us and show us all that love and gratitude,” Smith said. “It is like having selfless service.”

Bell said he enjoyed having the soldiers come to the VA.

“I appreciate each and every one of you,” he said. “I love it.”