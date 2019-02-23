If there is any truth behind man causes climate change, it is that our disobedience to God’s word has brought His judgment.

Three major areas in which we have done this: killing the innocent (babies), freeing the guilty (letting murders live) and promoting sexual perversion. God has spoken clearly and repeatedly on all these moral issues, and He has also said it is government’s duty to legislate moral issues (I Peter 2:13-15).

On abortion see Isaiah 5:20, 23; 44:1, 24: Leviticus 20:1-5; Psalm 106:37-38; Psalm 139:13-16

On the death penalty see Genesis 9:5-6, the first commandment for human government, Numbers 35:30-34, Romans 13:3-4, and as a deterrent Deuteronomy 19:11-13, 20; 21:8-9

On sexual perversion see Matthew 19:4-6, Romans 1:24-27, I Corinthians 6:9-11, 18; Jude 7-8, Revelation 22:15

“Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel, ‘I am the LORD your God, who teaches you to profit, who leads you in the way you should go. Oh that you had paid attention to my commandments! Then your peace would have been like a river, and your righteousness like the waves of the sea’” Isaiah 48:17-18.

Dave Smith, Salina