I’m tired of the apparent financial ignorance of print, broadcast and internet media. Or, does the media figure readers and watchers are dummies who can be fooled by a spin doctored story.

Recent stories in various media complain about individuals receiving less than prior year tax refunds.

The majority of these stories are obviously bent on depicting the 2017 tax changes as bad for the average person and ignore facts or truths that counter or nuance the media’s story line. Too often the differentiation between tax refund and total tax are not mentioned, glossed over or figuratively buried in the footnotes.

Considering most of these stories originate in New York, California or other coastal states it is understandable. These high tax states have been soaking medium and low tax states for decades by the unlimited ability to deduct local taxes (SALT). That deduction is now limited. It is almost as if the coastal high tax Democrats are the writing the sob stories.

It is the total tax or tax rate that is important not the refund! Large refunds are likely a sign of your bad management or your warped desire to give the government an interest free loan. Please media — a little honesty.

For me, I have no idea what my 2018 taxes will be. I am still waiting on various 1099 reports. I do know for seven of the last 10 years, I have owed additional state and federal tax despite paycheck withholding and quarterly estimated taxes.

A combination of gyrating investments and a tiny bit of farming means half my income is unpredictable. I do know many of the deductions I used in prior years are no longer. So I have hope for the 2017 tax changes.

However, in the end it is the total tax and tax rate in the final computation compared to last year that matters to me.

Refund or additional taxes are a secondary consideration. Certainly, I hope to not pay extra taxes but extra tax at a lower rate on real higher income is bearable.

Jim Ross, Goodland