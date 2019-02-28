PRATT, KANSAS — Bryan Allen Veninga, 12, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home in Pratt. He was born July 21, 2006 in Tucson, AZ. Bryan was a student at Liberty Middle School.

He is survived by his mother and father, Tiphanie (Veninga) Garcia and Jose Garcia; grandparents, Bear Veninga of Pratt, Rosa Anzaldo of Eloy, AZ; three sisters, Anissa Garcia, Alyssa Garcia and Alycia Garcia; two brothers, Kurtis Veninga and Brandon Veninga; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Bryan is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Veninga.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, KS with Pastor Tom Walters presiding.

Memorials may be made the Bryan Allen Veninga Memorial Fund in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.