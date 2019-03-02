CHAPMAN — Nickerson fell 29-28 at Chapman in the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball Sub-State Tournament on Friday.

No other information was available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spearville 48, Central Christian 38

PRATT — Spearville ousted Central Christian from the semifinals of the KSHSAA Class 1A Sub-State Tournament on Thursday at Pratt Community College.

Central led 20-18 at halftime but Spearville took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 18-9. Ehlaina Hartman scored 13 of her 30 points for Spearville in the third period.

Krystal Barlett finished with 13 points and Josie Ibarra added 11 points for Central Christian, a team that graduates no seniors off this year's team, which finished the season at 20-3.

KSHSAA CLASS 1A SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT

At Pratt Community College

SPEARVILLE 48, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 38



SPEARVILLE: Miller 1 0-0 2, Ricke 0 2-2 2, Foos 1 0-0 2, Hartman 9 8-10 30, Ede 5 2-3 12. Totals: 16 12-16 48.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Sims 1 0-4 3, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Chapman 3 0-0 6, Simms 2 0-3 5, Ibarra 4 1-2 11, Bartlett 5 3-4 13. Totals: 15 4-13 38.

Spearville 13 5 18 12 — 48

Central Christian 14 6 9 17 — 38

3-POINT GOALS: Spearville 4 (Hartman 4), Central Christian 2 (Ibarra 2).

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

Blue Dragons ranked among Top 5

With two weeks until the resumption of its season, the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team is now in the Top 5 of the GolfStat/NJCAA Rankings.

The Blue Dragons are ranked No. 5 this week, their highest ranking of any poll this season.

HCC is ranked ninth in the latest Bushnell NJCAA Coaches Top 10, which was released Feb. 15.

Hutchinson won one tournament and primarily played up in competition, playing several NCAA Division I teams in the fall.

The Blue Dragons are ranked behind No. 1 Indian Hills, No. 2 Midland, No. 3 Eastern Florida State and No. 4 Odessa. Only Odessa has yet to win a tournament of the Top 5 teams.

Hutchinson is the only Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference team ranked in the poll GolfStat Rankings. Dodge City is No. 10 in the coaches’ poll.

The Blue Dragons begin the 2019 spring season at the Washburn Invitational on March 18 in Topeka.

HCC has two players ranked in the Individual Golf Stat/NJCAA Top 10. Freshman Charlie Crockett is No. 6 with a scoring average of 71.79. Charlie Herbert is No. 17 with a scoring average of 72.95.