Your cardiologist says you need emergency surgery. He has you scheduled for surgery in July. Your wife or daughter needs an emergency C-section to save either their life or the child's. The surgery is scheduled for after St. Patrick's Day.

For any of us, is this your idea of what constitutes an emergency? An emergency requires immediate and radical response, yet the president waits months to declare a national emergency as something that can happen months after the initial incident.

If you support the president's claim, then you need to also accept when the physician puts off the "emergency" surgery for 3-4-5 months. This is just another of the more than 8,000 lies the president has told just while in office.

J M Leas, Hays