KSHSAA SUB-STATES
CLASS 6A
GIRLS
EAST #1
Championship—Olathe Northwest 52, Blue Valley North 46
EAST #2
Championship—Olathe East 43, Leavenworth 41 (ot)
EAST #3
Championship—SM Northwest 51, Olathe South 48
EAST #4
Championship—Olathe North 74, Shawnee Mill Valley 56 (ot)
WEST #1
Championship—Liberal 46, Garden City 18
WEST #2
Championship—Derby 60, Lawrence 40
WEST #3
Championship—Topeka 51, Manhattan 42
WEST #4
Championship—Topeka Washburn Rural 50, Wichita South 39
CLASS 5A
BOYS
EAST #1
Championship—Bonner Springs 72, Shawnee Heights 56
EAST #2
Championship—Basehor-Linwood 64, Topeka Seaman 44
EAST #3
Championship—Pittsburg 80, KC Schlagle 59
EAST #4
Championship—Lenexa St. James 49, KC Washington 42
WEST #1
Championship—Maize 53, Goddard Eisenhower 47
WEST #2
Championship—Andover Central 55, Maize South 50
WEST #3
Championship—Wichita Carroll 62, McPherson 49
WEST #4
Championship—Salina Central 45, Wichita Heights 41
CLASS 4A
GIRLS
EAST #1
Championship—SM Miege 70, Paola 20
EAST #2
Championship—KC Piper 58, Chanute 26
EAST #3
Championship—Baldwin 49, Parsons 18
EAST #4
Championship—Eudora 36, Labette County 17
WEST #1
Championship—Abilene 43, Wichita Trinity 27
WEST #2
Championship—Nickerson 58, Rose Hill 51
WEST #3
Championship—Circle 50, Pratt 33
WEST #4
Championship—Ulysses 35, Wamego 21
CLASS 3A
CANEY SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Girard 55, Baxter Springs 48
Girls championship—Columbus 63, Cherryvale 46
EUREKA SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Eureka 64, Burlington 58
Girls championship—Eureka 52, Burlington 49
HAVEN SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Kingman 65, Wichita Collegiate 62
Girls championship—Cheney 62, Haven 52
HOISINGTON SUB-STATE
Boys championship—TMP-Marian 60, Smoky Valley 35
Girls championship—Norton 51, Russell 49
KISMET SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Larned 69, Hugoton 67
Girls championship—Scott City 50, Cimarron 37
MARYSVILLE SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Maur Hill-Mount Academy 44, Nemaha Central 28
Girls championship—Nemaha Central 46, Marysville 31
PERRY SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Perry-Lecompton 47, Silver Lake 46
Girls championship—Royal Valley 44, Jefferson West 29
RILEY SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Beloit 67, Riley County 58
Girls championship—Clay Center 26, Riley County 21
CLASS 2A
ARMA SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Pittsburg Colgan 40, Yates Center 32
Girls championship—West Elk 47, Pittsburg Colgan 43 (ot)
BLUE RAPIDS SUB-STATE
Boys championship—McLouth 58, Republic County 33
Girls championship—Jackson Heights 56, Atchison County 39
CONWAY SPRINGS SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Hutchinson Trinity 66, Medicine Lodge 43
Girls championship—Garden Plain 34, Conway Springs 28
LEOTI SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Plainville 69, Ellis 56
Girls championship—Trego 42, Plainville 26
MARION SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Mission Valley 53, Hillsboro 51
Girls championship—Wabaunsee 59, Northern Heights 43
MEADE SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Ness City 66, Lakin 58
Girls championship—Stanton County 42, Sublette 36
PLEASANTON SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Lawrence Seabury 95, Shawnee Maranatha 71
Girls championship—Olathe Heritage Christian 49, Pleasanton 48
STERLING SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Inman 62, Sacred Heart 53 (ot)
Girls championship—Sterling 54, Inman 27
CLASS 1A
ALMA SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Lebo 55, Blue Valley Randolph 53
Girls championship—Rural Vista 60, Frankfort 43
CLAY CENTER SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Hanover 60, Burlingame 49
Girls championship—Hanover 55, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 34
DODGE CITY SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Macksville 71, South Gray 58
Girls championship—South Central 53, Pretty Prairie 45
EL DORADO SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Caldwell 39, Moundridge 37
Girls championship—Waverly 53, Argonia 50
EMPORIA SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Berean Academy 52, Olpe 40
Girls championship—Olpe 55, Caldwell 26
GREAT BEND SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Osborne 61, Northern Valley 47
Girls championship—Central Plains 69, Atwood 13
PRATT SUB-STATE
Boys championship—St. John 36, Attica 34
Girls championship—South Gray 41, Spearville 40
WaKEENEY SUB-STATE
Boys championship—Central Plains 54, Sharon Springs 31
Girls championship—Thunder Ridge 47, Golden Plains 33