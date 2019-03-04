Betty Bean, 90, of Overland Park, formerly of Wellington, passed away, Sunday, March 3.

Betty Lou Eckl Bean was born on April 4, 1928, in Ness City, Kansas. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Joe an Ina Eckl. Betty graduated from Dodge City High School in 1946 and went on to attend college at Southwestern College, in Winfield. While at Southwestern, Betty was active in many musical groups. She was the vocal soloist with the orchestra when it was on tour for two years and was active in the Opera Workshop, Campus Players, and was a Student Conductor for the college A-Cappella choir. Betty graduated from Southwestern with a Bachelor of Music Degree in 1950.

While at Southwestern, Betty met Marvin Bean when she was paired with him at a Student mixer, and they were married on December 24, 1949 at her mother’s home in Hoisington. Betty and Marvin moved to Kansas City, Kansas so Marvin could attend Dental School. While there, Betty taught elementary school for four years.

Betty and Marvin moved to Wellington, in 1954 where they started Marvin’s dental practice. Betty was active in the community, where she was a member of the Home Culture Club, the 20th Century Club, Chapter ET of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Book Club. She was also active in Girl scouts and Cub Scouts clubs when her children were young. She also served on the Wellington Library Board for 2 terms. During her time in Wellington, Betty often served as a substitute teacher for the USD 353 school district. She enjoyed several hobbies, including art glass, needle work and reading.

Betty and Marvin moved to Overland Park in 2012.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: Frances Stone and Dorothy Oppliger.

Betty is survived by her husband, Dr. Marvin H. Bean of Overland Park, and her children: Marsee Bates (Mike) of Kansas City, MO; Marla Thomas (Jim) of Shawnee; Bob Bean (Valerie) of Derby; and Paul bean (Chris) of Ottawa, as well as five grandchildren: Todd Bates (Brooke), Kelsey Schultz (Karl), Sara Whitaker (Sam), Austin Bean, Chase Reed (Amanda), Garrett Reed, and Ren Bean; and two great-grandchildren, Finley, Logan and Addie Schultz, and one great granddaughter on the way.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Wellington. Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Wellington. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with the Marvin and Betty Bean Scholarship Fund at Southwestern College, Winfield, and the Wellington First United Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.