An effort to thaw frozen pipes in a bathroom led to fire in a home on East Fourth Avenue Monday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to dispatched to the 1500 block of East Fourth just before 5 p.m. on a report of a structure fire, according to a department release.

“Initial arriving crews found heavy smoke showing from the attic of a single-story residential home,” reported Battalion Chief Jeremy Unruh. “Crews made an aggressive interior attack and controlled the fire within minutes of arrival.”

The fire started in a bathroom and had traveled to the attic. There was significant damage to both the bathroom and attic, the report stated.

The home was occupied at the time of the call. Maintenance personnel advised that they were thawing frozen pipes in the bathroom with a heat gun when items in their work area ignited. The occupants exited the building without injury.

Parts of East Fourth were blocked for about 2 hours. Hutchinson Police, Westar, KGS, and Reno County EMS assisted at the scene.

“Hutchinson Fire would like to remind residents to never use an open flame or high heat sources such as a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, or charcoal stove, to thaw frozen pipes,” Unruh stated. “If using an electric hair dryer or portable space heater to thaw pipes, keep away from flammable materials and never leave space heaters unattended. If you are unable to thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber."