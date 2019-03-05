A public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pawnee Watershed Joint District No. 81, 20476 SE U.S. Highway 283, Jetmore, to solicit comments concerning a petition to transfer a territory as a proposed merger of the entire territory known as Cimarron Watershed District No. 3 into Pawnee Watershed Joint District No. 81.

Anyone owning property within the boundaries of Cimarron Watershed District No. 3 and Pawnee Watershed Joint District No. 81 are invited to attend the public hearing.

Oral statements will be accepted only at the public hearing. Written statements may be sent to: Stephanie Murray, hearing officer, in care of Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502. Statements also can be faxed to (785) 564-6777, or emailed to ronda.hutton@kda.ks.gov. Written comments must be postmarked on or before March 6.