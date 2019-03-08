The Cosmosphere will offer extended hours until 7 p.m. from March 9 through 17. Spring Break visitors will have the opportunity to visit with docents in the Hall of Space Museum on Wednesdays and Saturdays March 13-23, with guided tours through the museum also at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 16.

During this month, the Cosmosphere will have several special activities:

Now showing at the Cosmosphere is "Cuba," a new documentary filmed through the eyes of Cuban artists, historians and scientists. For showtimes, call 620-665-9347 or 800-397-0330 ext. 347, or visit www.cosmo.org.Hands-on children’s activities will be offered at the Innovator’s Workshop in the Cosmosphere lobby daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., excluding Sundays.There are two Space Out Saturdays this month, March 16 and 23. The free events feature hands-on activities and a tour geared for little ones. For a complete listing of all Space Out Saturday offerings, see the event calendar at www.cosmo.org.Coffee @ the Cosmo will be held March 21. Guest speaker Sarah Lamm, a Cosmosphere camp alum and current team member working with NASA's Curiosity Rover and a student at Northern Arizona University in the doctoral program for astronomy and planetary science, will present “Mars: Through the Eyes (and Lasers) of Curiosity”. Coffee @ the Cosmo is held each month on the third Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Coffee and pastries will be provided.Through the remainder of March, the Cosmosphere will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Reno County Food Bank. While many donations come to the food bank over the holidays, the need in our community continues throughout the entire year.