It’s a simple exercise. Hold your hands out and tighten them into fists. Release and open your hands, palm up. Feel the difference, and consider which posture toward life is most often yours.

Recently I read a story (told in the book "The Soul's Slow Ripening" by Christine Valters Painter) of the Celtic Saint, Kevin. It's said that he prayed every day with arms outstretched in a hut that was so small that one hand had to stretch through the window. One day a bird began to build a nest in the palm of his hand, and Kevin chose to let the bird nest there, waiting for the eggs to hatch and the baby birds to fly away before pulling his hand back inside. He held space for new life to grow, despite the cost to himself.

What about us? Are our fists closed, ready to protect and defend ourselves, or are our palms open to others and the world, ready to freely receive and give?

Jesus teaches us profoundly about living and dying with open hands. Three gospels agree that when parents brought their children, hoping he would touch them, the disciples did not respond with open hands. But Jesus reached out in welcome, and even said that the kingdom of God belongs to children! Become like them. Let them open you to the vulnerability of all you do not know.

I am fortunate to have a kindergartener in my life who keeps me on my toes. If you don’t have children in your life, consider volunteering in your church or our public schools so you can learn from them!

Recently my kindergartener overheard me complaining to my husband about someone’s post I saw on Facebook. Soon she piped up, “Mommy, you know that person you were talking about? I think I know who can help. Me!” I am embarrassed to admit to you I can’t remember exactly what she wanted to do, but it was along the lines of drawing a picture or recording a song about God to send. And I am even more chagrined that I didn’t take her up on it. I had some perfectly reasonable adult excuse for why it wouldn’t work.

The prophet Jeremiah describes the God of Israel as the one who took them by the hand and led them out of Egypt. (Jer 31). I love this tender image of help that we may think only children need.

We are not beyond needing God’s hand to help us out of our own slaveries. If our hands are closed into fists, it's hard for God to take hold of us, to surprise us with freedom and life where we expect despair and death. This is an invitation of the Lenten journey we begin yet again this week. It’s a familiar journey and yet its all-new because 2019 has never been before and we do not know what the days ahead hold.

Marked by the ashes, reminded of our sheer vulnerability as humans, may our hands open to be blessed, and to become a blessing.

Tonya Ramer Wenger is pastor of First Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.