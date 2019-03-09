Hutchinson High School is continuing to expand its Wall of Honor.

Hutchinson High School and the HHS Alumni Association are working on the Wall of Honor as a team, said Marci Corey Malashchuk, Wall of Honor Chairperson and HHS Class of 1990, in a Hutchinson USD 308 press release. The group is searching for nominees.

A nominee has to be a Hutchinson High School graduate and have graduated at least 10 years prior to the nomination. The nominee must have attained a high level of achievement in at least one of the following areas: Personal and/or professional life; community service; demonstrated that education is a life-long experience.

The award may be presented to those who have died.

Nominations are due March 31 and forms are available in the Hutchinson High School office, 810 E. 13th Ave., or online at https://hutchhighalumni.com/people/. The nomination form requires basic biographical information, including lists of volunteer activities, special awards received and any supporting documentation, such as newspaper clippings. Also, the person making the nomination must write a paragraph explaining why the nominee deserves the honor.

All nomination forms will be kept on file and eligible for two years.

The three new Wall of Honor alumni chosen will be honored in a series of events surrounding the 2019 HHS homecoming football game.