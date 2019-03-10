Julian, 12, and Gavon, 9, are active brothers who are polite, respectful and fun.

Big brother Julian enjoys playing the piano, and he is proud of all the hard work and practice he does to master it. He also enjoys playing video games, Minecraft, Legos, riding his bike and playing hymns.

Gavon also likes playing video games. He also enjoys other outdoor activities, such as Nerf guns and archery, and playing board games. Gavon enjoys listening to classical music. He is most proud of his church attendance and his faith.

These two brothers are bonded and hope to be adopted together by a family who can help them pursue their interests as they grow. A family with a good working knowledge of trauma and that is active in a strong faith community would be ideal.

To learn more about adoption, visit www.adoptkskids.org or call (877) 457-5430. Julian’s case number is CH-7499 and Gavon’s case number is CH-7500.