A 37-year-old woman was in jail following her arrest in a double-stabbing that occurred late Sunday in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested woman, identified as Randala Danae Thompson, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with two counts of aggravated battery.

According to Lt. John Trimble, Topeka police responded to the stabbing report at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of S.E. Girard.

When officers arrived, they found two victims — a man and a woman — with injuries that were considered to be minor. Both victims were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

Trimble said the victims were able to provide officers with a description of the assailant. Officers then located the individual, identified as Thompson, about 10 minutes later in the 800 block of S.E. 33rd St.

Thompson, along with several other witnesses, were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Thompson was later arrested and booked into jail.

Additional details weren't immediately available.