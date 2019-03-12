Democrats are in search of a crime. House members Jerry Nadler and Adam Shifty Schiff have moved on from accusations of Russian collusion and are now promising to investigate virtually everything connected to President Donald Trump.

This is harassment, wasting taxpayer money and bordering on sedition while we, the taxpayers, will be paying for these investigations. It will drag America and the administration into another two years of endless witch-hunts. Yes, a witch-hunt.

Can you imagine if someone despised you so much that all they did day in and day out was search for something, anything, that will justify removing you from office because they don’t like you?

Imagine having to fight every single day of your life against never-ending accusations. Even when those accusations are later proven false, it won’t matter because the original lie has already been thoroughly disseminated far and wide among the population.

Why are Democrats, promising these investigations? Because they want to tie up Trump and distract him from crimes against the State perpetrated by the Obama administration rather than Making America Great Again.

It’s just that simple. They also want to send a message to the American people: Your vote really didn’t matter because in the end, it’s the unelected that holds the power.

Obstruction charges are at the top of the Nadler’s list of investigations. He also promises to investigate all of Trump’s financial dealings, past business associations, his family and closest friends.

Why? The deep state knows that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report will not do the damage they were hoping it would. Both Democratic and RINO (Republican in name only) leaders, supported by their party, realize that Mueller has found no evidence of a conspiracy with the Russians.

It has left believers like Schiff, Nadler and many former Obama administration officials, and RHINOs like Sen. Pat Roberts and Sen. Moran, who’ve worked diligently over the past several years to destroy Trump, seething.

They do not want to go on the defensive. They do not want Americans to look too close because, in the end, what will be discovered is that the crimes they are accusing others of committing are the ones they themselves have committed.

So what do they do? They fish for a crime, use the media to propagate their lies and spread malicious rumors. Those crimes can be anything from obstruction of justice, process crimes or financial crimes.

The lawmakers will use the power of America’s purse. They will investigate Trump’s children, those who support him and those who work closely with him at the White House.

However, remember this: It is the American people, liberty and the principals endowed in our Constitution who will pay the heaviest burden. This isn’t about truth and justice — those who oppose Trump don’t care about those fundamental principles.

This isn’t about the rule of law. If the rule of law was important to the Democrats, they should be aghast at the abuse of power that has occurred within the Obama administration.

The issue that matters most is the rule of law and guiding principles that make our nation great must take precedence. Without it, the America we know may disappear into the annals of history. If that happens, it’s “we the people” who will have only ourselves to blame.

