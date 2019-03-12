In Isaiah 49:15, God asks his children, "Can a woman forget her sucking child, that she should not have compassion on the son of her womb? Yea, they may forget, yet will I not forget thee."

And again, in Psalm 127:3: "Look, children are a gift from the Lord, and the fruit of the womb is a reward."

We shouldn't be killing God's gifts to us. The leaders of abortion, radical Marxists and radical Democrats are hell-bent on destroying a helpless child in its mother's womb.

Just recently taken from The Daily Wire, "The Reproductive Healh Act, which would allow mothers to kill their babies up until birth, was celebrated by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with an order that the spire at One World Trade Center, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge and the Alfred E. Smith Building in Albany all be lit in pink.

There was celebrating and dancing in the streets. How sad that we have come to this.

Most so-called Christians aren't even up in arms (in a peaceful and loving way I speak) over this diabolical act. Full-term abortion. Child infanticide. What's next?

Letting the child live and keeping him or her comfortable until the mother or whoever makes the decision of whether the child lives or is put to death is unacceptable to the true Church.

Isaiah 5:20 says: "Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!" Verse 24: "Therefore, as the fire devoureth and stubble, and the flame consumeth the chaff, so their root shall be as rottenness, and their blossom shall go up as dust, becuase they have cast away the law of the Lord of hosts, and despised the word of the Holy One of Israel."

There is a consequence to be paid. Repentance needs to come to this nation, starting with the Church.

Our Lord is slow to anger and merciful in His kindness, wanting all to come to Him, but there is a limit to His patience.

Frank Sebesta, Salina