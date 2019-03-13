The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found early Tuesday morning, a department spokesman said.

Not many details have been released. Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the body was found in a rural location in the north end of the county. He did not comment on whether the body was male or female.

He said an autopsy is scheduled for today.