Brian Miller can see cows from his kitchen table — his cows.

They appear both on monitor atop his nearby desk, and just out the window across the farm drive. While that may not seem like much, it’s a big deal for Miller, who was away from the farm for over three months following a farming accident Oct. 23.

“It feels great,” he said. “I love being back a part of it, even if it’s not as a full-time laborer. I just like being around it and being useful in this way.”

Miller was planting wheat Oct. 23 when he stepped out of the tractor to move a piece of debris out of his path. The tractor kept moving and struck him from behind. He was run over by the wheat drill leaving him will 11 broken ribs, a triple fractured pelvis, a laceration to his right knee, a liver laceration and other serious injuries.

He laid in the field for six hours before he was found. He spent 64 days in a hospital room between Wesley Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, before moving to a temporary house near the farm.

Now he and his wife, Amanda Miller, have moved home to the farm officially.

“It’s nice to be here because he can go out and do some work and come back in to rest a little bit,” Amanda Miller said. “Mentally he’s been able to jump right back into things. Been able to get back into conversations with seed reps, go to a bunch of meetings, those kinds of things.”

Brian Miller is doing a lot of the same work he did before, and on Feb. 13, he climbed into the driver’s seat of a tractor for the first time since the accident.

“I think I probably thought about it more than what I normally would have,” Brian Miller said. “I was spreading fertilizer, and when I had to check how much was left, we made sure everything was in park. So there were things like that, but it didn’t bother me mentally.”

Amanda Miller said Brian’s strong personality lends itself to that. He more recently climbed back into the tractor he was driving the day of the accident, driving it to the shop to be repaired.

“That one was a little different, getting back into that one,” he said. “But I thought it felt fairly normal.”

Tuesday morning he helped the veterinarian do pregnancy checks on cows at the dairy, and a day earlier he fixed fence, rounded up heifers, scraped a barn and worked on some plumbing.

“Just say no if you need to,” Brian’s father, Orville Miller, reminded him before he headed back out to work.

Brian Miller’s knee and pelvis are healed, and now he just has remaining abdominal issues ahead of him. He’ll have another surgery in June, and possibly another after that. He said he feels like the recovery has gone quickly, although Amanda disagreed somewhat.

“The weird part is that he did a lot of his recovery in the hospital, so out of the hospital his recovery has gone really quickly, I think. However, we were in the hospital for so long,” Amanda Miller said. “So when this originally happened and they said he’d have a broken pelvis for three months, I’m envisioning two and a half of those at home. We just spent them all in the hospital basically. Once we’ve been out of the hospital, I feel like things have gone really quickly with what he can do.”

He’s happy to attend meetings and reconnect with members of the community, who both Millers pointed out had cared for and about them through the process. He’s also trying to remember not to do things he shouldn’t until he’s fully healed. Something for which Amanda is grateful.

“The other employees have been really helpful also,” she said. “They’ve been here a lot picking up the slack, and so we really appreciate that.”