Dick's Sporting Goods will soon stop selling guns at 125 of its U.S. stores, the Pennsylvania-based chain said this week.

A list of the 125 locations has not yet been made public.

The move, expected to take place in August, comes amid slumping sales, USA Today reports.

Executives said more stores could follow suit in 2020.

Last year, Dick's said it removed firearms and hunting gear from 10 stores, replacing them with other products. Those locations reportedly saw higher sales and more foot traffic as a result.

Dick's, which has more than 700 stores, made headlines after it pulled assault-style weapons from all its stores following the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. It also put other restrictions on gun sales into place.

In addition to its flagship Dick's stores, the retailer also owns the Golf Galaxy and Field and Stream chains.