The National Weather Service continues to update a flood forecast as the Missouri River rises.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NWS was predicting the river will crest at 24.3 feet by Friday evening in the Leavenworth area. The river will start to rise again over the weekend, cresting for a second time at about 27 feet March 19.

The river reaches its minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet. The river reaches its moderate flood stage at 24 feet.

At a depth of 20 feet, lowland flooding occurs along the banks of the river in the Leavenworth area.

At 22.3 feet, water enters the Riverfront Park campground area in Leavenworth. Second Street also may flood in the area of the city’s Wastewater Plant.

At 25.15 feet, water overtops a levee north of Fort Leavenworth, according to the NWS.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the river was at a depth of 10.56 feet in the Leavenworth area.

A flood warning for the Missouri River at Leavenworth is scheduled to go into effect Thursday morning and remain in effect until further notice.

Chuck Magaha, Leavenworth County Emergency Management director, said people who own property along the Missouri River need to pay close attention to the forecast for the river.

He said Leavenworth County Emergency Management is in contact with a group of people who are interested in what is happening with the river. He said this group includes farmers and local government officials on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the river.

“We just try to keep them informed,” he said.

Magaha has said the anticipated flooding of the Missouri River is the result of runoff from melting snow and rain as well as increases in water being released from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota.

With more rain likely this week, a forecast also calls for Stranger Creek to rise to near its flood stage in the Easton area.

The creek was expected to be on the rise today and crest at 16 feet early Thursday morning, according to a NWS forecast.

The creek reaches its minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 17 feet.

