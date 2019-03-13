In his Feb. 17 column, Paul Waggoner provided the latest version of the pro-income tax cut message. The details have shifted, but the message is the same.

Waggoner presents a table that uses FY2017 tax revenues as a base for future tax revenue levels. He implies FY2017 is the correct, everything-is-working-fine measure for tax revenue levels. That’s the start of the false depiction.

FY2017 was the belly of the Brownback income tax cuts. State individual income tax revenue declined to only 2.0 percent of our total personal income.

For the 10 years prior to the income tax cuts, state individual income tax revenue averaged 2.8 percent of our personal income. If we had continued to provide that same share of our income in FY 2107, individual income tax revenue would have been $3.9 billion instead of $2.7 billion. We kept a larger share of our wealth for ourselves to the tune of $1.2 billion. That’s how the income tax cuts increased tax-supported debt by 40 percent from 2010 to nearly $4.5 billion by 2017.

Waggoner decries the FY2018 increase to $3.8 billion. But it is still less than our historical share which would have been about $4.0 billion. Because of Gov. Brownback’s veto capability our top income bracket rate of 5.7 percent is still lower than the 6.45 percent that had been in place from 1992 through 2012.

Waggoner states Senate Bill 22 would reduce FY2020 state tax revenues $187 million, by adjusting the Kansas tax code due to changes in Federal law passed in 2018. Without SB22, the $187 million would simply bring revenues closer to our historical norm.

There are different details, but the pro-income tax cut message still omitted facts and blame for any who disagree with the message.

John Sturn

Ellinwood