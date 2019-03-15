BC softball

schedule changes

The Bethel College softball team’s doubleheader scheduled for Thursday against Morningside College has been canceled and will not be made up.

The games scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday against the University of Saint Mary have been moved from Leavenworth to Allen Wedel Field in North Newton, but USM will remain the home team.

Bethel signs

football player

Bethel College football coach Terry Harrison signed Seth Weatherby of Greenwood, Texas, to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning in the fall.

Weatherby was a 5-foot-9, 165-pound safety and wide receiver at Greenwood High School.

On defense, Weatherby had 65 total tackles, 36 solo. On offense, he had 10 carries for 66 yards rushing and a touchdown. He had one catch for 12 yards. He had 182 tackles for his career with three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He helped lead his team to a 10-4 record, 6-0 in district play. The team went three rounds into the Class 4A, Division II state playoffs.

Weatherby is a three-time all-district selection, first team as a senior. He is a district and state all-academic selection.

"Seth is a guy that can do it all on the football field," Bethel offensive coordinator Eric Kelly said. "It's not normal for your most physical player to be a safety, but that's the case with Seth. (He also has an) awesome family!"

Weatherby intends to major in kinesiology.

HC player

goes to Bethel

Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton signed Hesston College sophomore Jade Gleason to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Gleason is a right-side hitter for the Larks. She had 234 kills for Hesston last fall with a .192 hitting percentage.

A native of Brush, Colo., Gleason was an all-conference player for Brush High School.

"I am beyond blessed to continue both my both my volleyball and academic careers at Bethel College," Gleason said. "Hesston College has allowed me to grow so much these past two years as an individual and as a volleyball player. I believe Bethel will give me these same opportunities and I am excited to see what roles I can fill on this new team and new campus."

"We are very excited to add Jade to our volleyball program, campus, and community," Middleton said. "She is a top-notch student-athlete that will be a stellar student and a huge asset on the court. Jade brings experience as a collegiate player and is committed to greatness with a strong work-ethic and is a great teammate. We're excited to have her as another hitting option in our rotation."

Gleason was on the Dean’s list at Hesston and intends to major in pre-med at Bethel.

Berean senior

signs with Friends

WICHITA — Berean Academy volleyball player Clara Eldridge signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Friends University beginning this fall.

Eldridge is a 5-foot-9 setter and middle hitter.

In 68 sets last season, Eldridge had 78 kills, 17 aces, 27 downed blocks, 13 digs and one assist.

Sporting advances

to semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City advances to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 3-0 win over Independiente La Chorrera Thursday night in the second leg of the quarterfinals at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting lost 2-1 March 6 in Panama, but wins the series 4-2 on aggregate.

All three goals came in the second half. Krisztian Nemeth scored two goals to lead Sporting. He scored the first goal in the game in the 74th minute from Botond Barath. His second goal came in the 86th minute from Gerso Fernandes.

Roger Espinoza scored in the 81st minute from Johnny Russell.

Nemeth has four goals in Champions League play.

Sporting held a 27-5 advantage in total shots, 13-3 on target. Tim Melia had three saves in goal for Kansas City. Jose Guerra had 10 saves for the defending champions from the Panamanian league.

Sporting will face Monterrey of Liga MX in the semifinals. Exact game dates have not been set, but the first leg will be April 2 through 4 at Estadio BBVA Bancomer, while the second leg will be April 9 to 11 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting returns to MLS play at 8 p.m. Sunday at Colorado.

Independiente;0;0;—0

Sporting KC;0;3;—3

Sporting Kansas City win the series 4-2 on aggregate.

1. SKC Krisztian Nemeth (3) (Botond Barath, 1) 74m.

2. SKC Roger Espinoza (1) (Johnny Russell, 1) 81m.

3. SKC Krisztian Nemeth (4) (Gerso Fernandes, 2) 86m.

Sporting Kansas City: Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Botond Barath, Matt Besler (C), Seth Sinovic (Rodney Wallace 92+); Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez; Johnny Russell, Krisztian Nemeth (Yohan Croizet 89), Daniel Salloi (Gerso Fernandes 21). Subs Not Used: Adrian Zendejas, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Gianluca Busio, Kelyn Rowe.

Independiente: Jose Guerra; Omar Cordoba (Vito Bellino 84), Gerardo Negrete, Manuel Torres (C); Juan Gonzalez, Abdiel Ayarza (Ruben Barrow 78), Francisco Vence, Romeesh Ivey; Jorman Aguilar, Gustavo Bolivar (Alexis Corpas 64), Omar Browne. Subs Not Used: Eddie Roberts, Porfirio Avila, Alexander Navarro, Frank Piedrahita.

Total shots — CAI 5, SKC 27. Shots on goal — CAI 3, SKC 13. Saves — CAI: Jose Guerra (L) 10. SKC: Tim Melia (W) 3. Corner kicks — CAI 1, SKC 13. Fouls — CAI 9, SKC 17. Offside — CAI 1, SKC 2. Cautions — CAI: Francisco Vence (unsporting behavior) 29m., Abdiel Ayarza (unsporting behavior) 35m., Jose Guerra (time wasting) 64m. SKC: Felipe Gutierrez (unsporting behavior) 57m. Krisztian Nemeth (unsporting behavior) 83m.

Referee: Joel Aguilar. Assistant Referees: Juan Francisco Zumba, Helpys Feliz. Fourth Official: Daneon Parchment. Attendance — 13,212.