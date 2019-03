March 16 through 23

All times Central

Saturday, March 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ American Tournament, Fedex Forum, Memphis (M TBA, ESPN2); Kansas, Kansas State @ Big 12 Championships, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo. (M TBA, ESPN).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Rhode Island @ Wichita State (2) 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m..

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Saint Mary @ Bethel 1 p.m., Cowley @ Hesston College noon.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City (SS) vs. Milwaukee (SS) @ Surprise, Ariz. 3:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City), Kansas City (SS) vs. San Diego (SS) @ Peoria, Ariz. 3:10 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Golden State @ Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1).

Sunday, March 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ American Tournament, Fedex Forum, Memphis (M 2:15 p.m., ESPN).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Rhode Island @ Wichita State noon.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. San Francisco @ Scottsdale, Ariz. 3:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 4:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Colorado 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, March 18

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Regular-Season Tournament, Crestview CC, Wichita TBA.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel JV @ Hesston College 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Miami @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, March 19

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Buhler @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Labette CC @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Tabor JV @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Regular-Season Tournament, Crestview CC, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Chicago Cubs SS vs. Kansas City @ Surprise, Ariz. 8:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, March 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Kansas @ Wichita State 6 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Colorado vs. Kansas City @ Scottsdale, Ariz. 8:40 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Toronto @ Oklahoma City 8:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Thursday, March 21

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Goddard Eisenhower @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NCAA Tournament TBA.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Allen County CC 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Cincinnati (SS) vs. Kansas City @ Goodyear, Ariz. 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NCAA Tournament TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Southwestern Iowa CC 1 p.m., Memphis @ Wichita State 6 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — San Francisco (SS) vs. Kansas City @ Surprise, Ariz. 8:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Toronto 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Saturday, March 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NCAA Tournament TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Southwestern Iowa CC 1 p.m., Memphis @ Wichita State 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel 1 p.m., Cloud County CC @ Hesston College noon.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Emporia State Inv., all day.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Duke City (Albuquerque) 7:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Milwaukee (SS) vs. Kansas City @ Phoenix, Ariz. 3:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, March 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NCAA Tournament TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Memphis @ Wichita State 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference 1, Colbert Hills CC, Manhattan 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Texas (SS) vs. Kansas City @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

