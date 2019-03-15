The Newton High School boys’ tennis team returns a pair of state qualifiers to lead the Railers this season.

Nick Sisson begins his 18th season as the Railer coach. He is assisted by former Railer netter Jenson Kingsley.

The Railers finished fifth in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play, fifth at regionals and tied for 18th at Class 5A state.

The Railers are led by the team of senior Seth Bontrager and sophomore Zeke Thompson, who went to state in doubles last year and finished with a record of 14-17.

Other returning letterwinners include Joel Golubski, Daniel Buller and Jonah Schloneger.

“The doubles team of Zeke Thompson and Seth Bontrager finished sixth in regionals and won a match at state last year,” Sisson said. “They are both back. We have 32 boys out for tennis this spring and most are sophomores and freshmen. Our goal this year is to qualify at least two entries into state to build on last years success.”

The Railers are looking at a loaded field in AV-CTL I play this year. Salina Central is the defending Class 5A runner-up, while Maize was third last year. Salina South was 11th. Derby was 10th in Class 6A.

AV-CTL II Valley Center is the defending 5A state champion. AV-CTL III McPherson is the defending 4A state champion, but moving up to 5A this season.

Schedule

March 26 @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m.

March 28 @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.

April 2 @ Arkansas City Inv. TBA

April 4 Newton Inv. 3 p.m.

April 9 @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.

April 11 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 3 p.m.

April 17 @ Winfield Inv. 3 p.m.

April 18 @ Campus Inv. 3 p.m.

April 20 @ Valley Center Inv. 9 a.m.

April 23 @ Hesston Inv. II 10 a.m.

April 29 AV-CTL I @ Derby 9:30 a.m.

May 3 @ Regionals TBA

May 10-11 State @ Kossover TC, Topeka 9 a.m.