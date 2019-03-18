This week, readers were curious about street salt, starting plants and NJCAA tournament changes.

Q: I heard on Weather Channel that New York City buys street salt from Venezuela and Argentina! I wonder why? Is there a tariff on this salt? It appeared to be more finely ground than street salt used around our area. Is it being used in a slurry application? It would be great if Salt City were selling salt to The Big Apple.

I agree – a contract with NYC would be a boost for Hutchinson, but there are two issues at hand: cost and quantity.

Shipping from Kansas isn’t cost effective for a city with large salt mines next door.

“There’s a lot of mines in that area, and we take care of our area, so it makes sense logistically,” said Joe Bingham, vice president of Hutchinson Salt Company. He, his two brothers, and father oversee our Salt City’s namesake.

According to a report from Columbia University, the state of New York is both the third largest producer and top consumer of rock salt in the U.S. This is partly due to the high number of winter storms in the area, and the nation’s largest and deepest salt mines are both located in upstate New York.

As for quantity, the Big Apple needs tons of salt – over 300,000 tons to be exact.

During snowy and icy winters, the NYC Department of Sanitation, DSNY, deploys nearly 400 salt spreaders across the five boroughs. During Winter Storm Jonas in January 2016, DSNY had over 300,000 tons of salt available. They need that much on hand in order to clear feet of snow fast enough to meet traffic needs.

However, the Northeast mines can only provide so much, and after several storms this winter, reserves are depleted and costs are rising, reports the Associated Press. Many localities in the Northeast and Great Lakes paid prices that range from about 5 percent higher to almost double.

According to the NYC Department of Design and Construction, the city owns 40 salt sheds that store salt sourced from the mountains of Argentina and Chile.

Even with a tariff, the salt arriving by ship from South America can end up cheaper and arrive in greater supply than what a train from Hutchinson can deliver.

“I’m sure a barge cost could be a little cheaper than us railing it somewhere,” Bingham said. “And you can put tons and tons on a barge.”

As for grade, there are a few options. Bingham told me there are several grades ranging in size. Hutchinson Salt Company sells a medium grade where the largest pieces are the size of the tip of your pinky finger. Smaller grades come in at about an eighth of an inch.

“Some cities like a finer grade since they spread more evenly. Others like the medium grade because they think it works better and faster. We sell both,” Bingham said. “We also sell a finer salt that goes into animal feed.”

Q: When will area nurseries be open? I’d like to start some tomato plants this year.

Jason French at Stutzman’s Greenhouse said most open in early April. Stutzman’s garden centers will open April 1, though you may want to wait before planting your tomatoes.

“Our average last frost isn’t until April 15 so I wouldn’t recommend putting in anything you don’t want to cover until then,” French said.

Q: When and why did the officials of the National Junior College Tournament change from double elimination to single elimination?

The National Junior College Athletic Association tournament switched to a 24-team, single-elimination format in 2013, according to the Hutchinson Community College sports information site.

Randy Stange was the chair of the Division I men’s basketball tournament at the time. He’s now the athletic director at Johnson County Community College. (Stange is also a Nickerson native, was the athletic director at Hutchinson Community College from 1997 to 2015, and served as the Blue Dragons head men’s basketball coach from 1994 to 1997).

Stange told me the NJCAA made the change in order to enhance the tournament and ensure the best teams could play at the national level.

“It was agreed upon by the NJCAA body. We felt like it would enhance the tournament, get the best teams there and give district winners the chance to play at a national tournament,” Stange said. “The only way to run the tournament in that time period was through single eliminations.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.