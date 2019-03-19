MOUNDRIDGE — With 15 returning players back to go with six newcomers, numbers will be in favor of the Moundridge High School baseball team in the upcoming season.

Jared Kaufman begins his first season leading the Wildcats, assisted by Dawayne Stos, also in his first season.

Moundridge was 9-14 last season, 3-9 in Heart of America League play. In Class 2-1A regional play, the Wildcats downed Minneola 8-3 and Medicine Lodge 3-0 before falling in the finals to Spearville 5-3. Spearville went on to win the state title.

Returning players include Remington Creed (sr., 1B-P, 7.00 ERA), Cody Hazelton (sr.), Trevor Kohl (sr., 3B-C), Nathan Ginder (sr., OF), Michael Santoya (sr.), Jordan Ediger (sr.), Ian Jenkins (jr.), Collin Kohl (jr., C-P-IF, 3-4, 1.91 ERA), Cross Lintecum (jr., IF-P), Wyatt Falco (so., 1B-P, 3-2, 1 sv., 3.50 ERA), Jon Schlosser (so., 3B-P), Colby McKay (so.), Corbin Unruh (so., IF), Sean Goering (so.), Braden Schmidt (so.).

Freshman newcomers include Trey Rains, Joseph Schrag, Ethan Brandeweide, Anthony Everhart, Chris Houk, Jordan Creed and Kaden Jenkins.

“I am ready to get to work with our players,” Kaufman said. “I wasn’t apart of the program until this year so I am eager to coach these kids and improve their skills as baseball players. With being new to the program, we are starting with a clean slate. The starting positions are open competition and will have to be earned. We want to build on the team’s 9-14 record. With the KSHSAA pitch count rule in effect, developing pitchers is going to be a big priority. We have twenty players signed up to play this year so my assistant, Dawayne Stos, is going to be busy with a lot of JV games scheduled. He is a going to be a vital part of our team success.”

In the HOAL, Ell-Saline was a Class 2-1 state qualifier last year, taking third. Marion took fourth in Class 3A play last year at 23-3.

Schedule

March 29 @ Marion 4 p.m.

April 2 @ Bennington 3 p.m.

April 5 Ell-Saline 4 p.m.

April 8 Oxford 4 p.m.

April 9 Remington 4 p.m.

April 16 @ Little River 3 p.m.

April 23 @ Inman 3 p.m.

April 26 Inman 4 p.m.

April 30 Sedgwick 4 p.m.

May 3 Canton-Galva 4 p.m.

May 13-15 Regionals TBA

May 23-24 State @ Great Bend Sports Complex TBA