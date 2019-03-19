Shawnee County dropped 18 spots in a ranking of its health outcomes, with premature death and racial disparities highlighted as two areas of concern.

The county rankings are part of an annual report released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

"It's an easy-to-use snapshot that compares counties within Kansas and it shows really nicely that health is more than about health care," said Janna West Kowalski, an action learning coach at County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. "So things like where we live, where we go to school, good jobs are all factors that influence health."

Craig Barnes, division manager for the Shawnee County Health Department, said good health care isn't enough.

"One of the biggest things that this report points out is that where you live matters and that it's possible that your ZIP code could play a more important factor in your health than your genetic code," he said.

Out of 102 Kansas counties that were assessed, Shawnee County ranks 79th for its health outcomes. Last year it was ranked 61st.

"What was a cause of concern to us specifically in the outcomes was the length of life measures, the years of potential life lost," Barnes said.

Premature death

This category measures the number of years of potential life lost before age 75.

The number of potential years lost for blacks is 15,600 years, 6,800 years for Hispanics and 7,700 for whites in Shawnee County.

"What we've been looking at and kind of realizing over the last couple years, and this is kind of just another opportunity to bring it to the forefront, is to start really talking about the need to start addressing some racial and ethnic disparities that are here in Shawnee County," Barnes said. "There is a major discrepancy between those populations."

Kowalski said accidents and intentional self-harm jumped out at her in Shawnee County's report.

"Those are typically deaths that we see in younger people, so that can give you a big change in your ranking," she said.

Barnes said suicide is a growing trend.

"The concerning fact here in Shawnee County is our younger population," he said of the issue.

Creating awareness of the topic is important, Barnes said, as is empowering parents to broach the subject with their children. He also pointed to a countywide suicide prevention initiative created last year that is facilitated by Family Service and Guidance Center.

Other leading causes of premature death included cancer, heart disease and respiratory diseases.

In the health factors scoring, Shawnee County fell from 56th to 59th. The county improved in areas including high school graduation, access to exercise opportunities and a decrease in teen births and alcohol-impaired driving deaths. It worsened on sexually transmitted infections, mammography screening and violent crime. The uninsured, smoking and income inequality rates stayed the same.

Barnes pointed to access to exercise as an area of success, with the parks and recreation department increasing mileage on the Shunga Trail. He also said the county scored well in the clinical care categories.

Housing

The report this year highlighted housing and its link to health. The report looked at the amount of households that spend more than 50 percent of their income on mortgage or rent.

Fourteen percent of Shawnee County residents suffer from severe housing problems.

"There's less left over for things like health care, medicine, healthy food, reliable transportation to a good job," Kowalski said.

Topeka city manager Brent Trout said the city will be working on a housing study to identify areas that need help and programs that will be effective.

Topeka JUMP has been working on establishing a housing trust fund for a couple of years. Housing trust funds are a suggested strategy to increase affordable housing, according to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.

JUMP organizer Shanae Holman said the fund will go toward home rehabilitation, construction of single-family homes and rental assistance. They are aiming for a $1 million commitment of public dollars and an additional $6 million to come via a public-private partnership.

A vote by the city council to establish the mechanism for the fund is expected in April. Holman said the vote looks "pretty tight."

The fund would affect an estimated 300 families each year.

"It really is a foundation for supporting our most vulnerable," she said.

Having housing first increases the likelihood of solving health, substance abuse and employment challenges, Holman added.

Path forward

Kowalski said the rankings serve as a call to action.

"The data are only as useful as the action that they inspire," she said.

The rankings can serve as a basis to engage with community and see where energy and concerns exist. Then evidence-informed strategies can be identified.

She pointed to North St. Louis County as one place that has addressed health in a holistic way. Twenty-four municipalities came together to examine health in terms of education, jobs, health behaviors and housing.

Barnes said they are working to get Shawnee County's stakeholders, including community members most affected, to the table.

"The biggest thing is we want to really try to engage partners from all sectors to work on this because it's not just the role of the health department, it's not just the role of any one entity, it takes the entire community to move the needle," he said. "And so we really need to look at breaking down some of the silos, working on collaborating across sectors and if we can do that, we can make some great progress on improving the overall health of the community."

He said progress can be made in terms of policies, system changes and environmental changes. Some areas to consider include reducing food deserts, food sales tax and implementing breastfeeding policies.

"The biggest thing is this kind of stuff doesn't change overnight," he said. "So we need to look at long-range planning, we need to see what is the impact we can make that will actually make a sustainable change."

The health department and Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods will host a community conversation on the county health rankings on Monday, April 8. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.