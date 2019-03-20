South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative outlets are holding developmental screenings, like the one a Skyline Schools in Pratt earlier this week, to help children prepare their school-readiness skills.

Finding developmental issues early is a key to getting treatment for those issues.

Heather Lynch, South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative program specialist, said free screening programs for children ages two years six months to age 6 are available to help identify any developmental areas that need attention.

A free developmental screening was held at Skyline to test hearing, vision, fine motor skills, gross motor skill, speech concepts, social and emotional development.

These tests evaluate where children need help and is more evaluation needed. Finding those areas early gives children a better opportunity to improve. It’s a good thing to see the child’s skill levels.

“The earlier we can catch and intervene and start services, the more progress they can make to catch up to the same age peers,” Lynch said.

It takes about an hour to go to every testing station so its faster if the parents can contact SCKSEC at 672-7500 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are always welcome but if students are scheduled, the process goes faster. They try to get them through as quickly as possible, Lynch said.

Parents are encouraged to get their children enrolled. The more children that are tested, the better.

Staff for screening sessions are pulled from the SCKSEC service area.

“It’s a team effort,” Lynch said.

There were 15 at the Skyline screening session.

These screening sessions are free and available for any child from two years six months up to age 6. Another screening session is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 26 at the ACE building.

The SCKSEC screening program partners with Arrowhead West and Sunflower Diversified infant and toddler services.



