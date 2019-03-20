A man on trial for a triple murder asked one of the victims if he wanted to be shot in the head or the heart, the man's ex-girlfriend and co-defendant in the case testified Wednesday.

Joseph P. Lowry, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 2017 deaths of Luke Davis, Nicole Fisher and Matthew Leavitt; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault; and aggravated robbery.

Brian Flowers and Shane Mays are also charged in the incident. Joseph Krahn was sentenced in November 2017 to three consecutive life terms of 50 years for the murders.

Kora Liles, 32, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and additional offenses related to the homicides.

Liles, who awaits sentencing in May, took the stand Wednesday and described the events that transpired at her North Topeka house on March 12, 2017.

When Leavitt and Mays arrived, Lowry and Flowers forced them out of the vehicle at gunpoint, Liles said.

Lowry, whom Liles was dating at the time, confronted Leavitt about an alleged attempted sexual assault. Lowry then left.

Flowers asked Liles to call Lowry to see what he wanted to do with Leavitt and Mays.

Liles testified that Lowry said to take the pair in the house and "kill them, I don't give a damn."

When Lowry returned, he asked Leavitt if he wanted to be shot in the head or the heart, Liles said.

Later, they were all smoking methamphetamine when Davis arrived. Fisher was talking a lot and people were getting annoyed, Liles said. Krahn told Lowry to get a plastic trash bag. Liles speculated that Lowry didn't know what the bag was for. Krahn put the bag over Fisher's head, she said.

Liles testified that when the bag was placed over Fisher's head, Liles started crying and screaming and tried to run out of the house. Lowry told Krahn to stop.

Lowry told Liles to leave the house and go to Walmart, where she would be seen on camera, Liles said. Liles left the house, went to Walmart in North Topeka and bought clothes.

Flowers later asked Liles to meet him at a gas station, where Liles saw that Flowers had blood on his feet, Liles said. Liles later returned to her house, where she was told Fisher, Davis and Leavitt were dead, their bodies in the basement.

Liles testified that while driving Krahn and Mays home, Lowry, Krahn and Mays laughed about the killings like "it was a joke."

During cross-examination, defense attorney Jennifer Chaffee questioned why Liles chose to testify during Lowry's trial.

Liles said she testified because "three innocent people lost lives for no reason and everyone should own up."

Liles said Lowry was controlling of her and got mad at Liles when she went places, such as work.

Chaffee questioned Liles about Facebook posts she made after Lowry was arrested for the murders. In her Facebook posts, Liles said that Lowry was innocent.

Liles said she remembers writing the post and that she likes to try to see the good in everyone.

Liles testified that she never told police that Lowry was innocent.

Earlier Wednesday, Sgt. Mike Hren testified that he responded to the scene. Officers breached the front door. Inside, the door to the basement was padlocked. After they pried it open, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

"It was fairly obvious they were not alive," Hren said.

After they moved some clothes and trash bags, the body of another man was found, he said.

The jury was also shown 54 photographs from the crime scene. Topeka police Sgt. John Sanders, who works in the crime scene unit, testified that he photographed and collected items that included trash bags, zip ties, drugs, more than 20 syringes and a fan with suspected blood spatter.