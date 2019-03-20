David McAlvany, the featured speaker at Wednesday morning's 58th annual Kansas Prayer Breakfast, considers himself a real-life prodigal son.

Resentful as a youth of his "absentee father," McAlvany ran away from home at age 14.

He eventually returned, but he faced a couple of conditions to stay there. One was to go through rehab. The other was to spend nearly a year at an Arkansas youth ranch.

McAlvany spoke before an audience of about 680 people at the prayer breakfast, which was held at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th Ave. The event was sponsored by Topeka Fellowship Inc.

"I'll never forget the first few weeks at that Arkansas facility," McAlvany told his audience. "Taking care of the pigs, feeding them, dragging out their troughs for washing ... What I wouldn't have given to be home again."

Like the prodigal son in the New Testament, McAlvany eventually returned home — but he still acted out on occasion.

Finally, things came to a head. One morning, over a plate of eggs at a Waffle House, he and his dad were about to hash things out.

Bracing for his father to "lower the boom," McAlvany said, he was astonished when his dad, with tears in his eyes, reached out to him in love, wanting to restore their relationship.

"Through his tears, he spoke of his disappointment but also his forgiveness," McAlvany said. "He extended grace to me, and it was more than I could bear."

McAlvany, who lives in Colorado with his wife and four children, points to that moment as a turning point in his life, where he "was learning grace, redemption and a vision for the future."

McAlvany said a person's legacy is determined not by possession, but rather by the many choices that are made, including some that may seem insignificant.

"You may have little," he said. "You may have a lot. Your legacy is about what you do with those resources.

"It's far more than the assets on a balance sheet. It's more than square feet or acres, or shares or ounces of gold. Legacy is the expression of your values in the daily choices you make — what you live for, who you live for and how that takes shape in the little choices that, in aggregate, tell your story."

McAlvany quoted Ecclesiastes 7:8, which says that "the end of a matter is better than the beginning."

In exhorting the audience to "finish well," McAlvany urged his listeners to consider their legacy, saying "all that you are, all that you know, all that you have is not just for you."

He said people need to be good stewards of all they have been given, including their children, grandchildren, time and talents.

Today, McAlvany is CEO of McAlvany Financial Companies, International Collectors Associates, ICA Europe and McAlvany Wealth Management, based in Durango, Colo. He has shared his financial expertise on television networks, including CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business News and Bloomberg Television.

His book "The Intentional Legacy" emphasizes love, loyalty and forgiveness as among the most important assets a family can possess.

Before McAlvany's presentation, Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, representing the executive branch of state government, spoke to the audience and shared greetings from Gov. Laura Kelly.

Rogers said the Lenten season, which many Christians are presently observing, is more than a time to "deprive ourselves of things we really enjoy for a few weeks" before Easter. It offers an opportunity to "focus on our personal relationship with God."

During his remarks, Rogers said the Lenten message can have benefits that extend even to state government.

"In the Capitol, we forget to talk about those things that really matter," Rogers said. "That we agree on much more than what we disagree on. And in these moments, we forget that we're neighbors.

"When we make room for God during Lent, we create space for our neighbors, we create space for understanding, and we are creating space to examine our own thoughts."

Among other elected leaders at the breakfast were U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan.; Attorney General Derek Schmidt; and state treasurer Jake LaTurner.