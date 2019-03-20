Bethel softball

rescheduled

The Bethel College softball games scheduled for Saturday against Southwestern have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Allen Wedel Field.

Newton baseball

rescheduled

The Newton High School baseball game scheduled for Tuesday at Hutchinson has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. April 23 as a doubleheader at Newton.

Alumni game

set for Friday

The Newton High School alumni baseball game will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Klein-Scott Field.

The NHS baseball team will take on the alumni in a pre-season exhibition.

The game will serve as the inauguration of Klein-Scott Field, which has undergone significant upgrades in the past year, including a new press box, restrooms and grandstands.

Food trucks will serve from 5 to 8 p.m. including Wright’s Food Truck and Tacos Ana.

Admission is free.

Hesston sweeps

Bethel JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team claimed a twinbill sweep over the Bethel College junior varsity Monday in Hesston.

Hesston won the first game 6-1 and the second game 5-3. Both games were shortened to five innings.

Hesston led 2-1 after three innings in the first game, but broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning.

Kaylen Lassley went two for three hitting for the Larks with a home run and four RBIs. Adrianna Ruiz went two for two with a solo home run. Lexi Avalos went three for three, driving in a run.

Chelsea Smith pitched five innings, allowing a run on five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

In the second game, Bethel scored a run in the second inning and two in the fourth. Hesston scored two runs in the second inning, a run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Avalos drove in two runs for Hesston. Jessie Miranda, Lassley and Cassidy King each added an RBI.

Lassley pitched three innings for Hesston for the win, allowing a run on a hit with two walks and a strikeout. Amy Bretado went an inning, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Smith finished the game with a walk and a strikeout for the save.

Bethel’s stats were not reported.

The Larks snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 5-8.

Hesston plays at 2 p.m. Thursday at Allen County Community College.

First game

Bethel;001;00;—1;5;n

Hesston;200;4x;—6;13;1

Bethel battery n/a; Smith (W) and Leatherman. HR — BC: 1. HC: Lassley, Avalos.

Second game

Bethel;010;20;—3;3;n

Hesston;021;2x;—5;7;0

Bethel battery n/a; Lassley (W), Bretado 4, Smith (S) 5 and McCrary.

KCAC pre-season

tennis team

WICHITA — Below is the All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference pre-season women’s tennis team as selected by the conference coaches:

Brittany Zipf-*, jr., McPherson, Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia

Brailey McMinn-^, so., Southwestern, Canyon, Texas

Esperanza Contador-* , so., Southwestern, Badajoz, Spain

Paola Vargas-*, so., Kansas Wesleyan , Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Gabby Arias, jr., Ottawa, Glen Burnie, Md.

Erica Paradise, fr., McPherson, Bakersfield, Calif.

*-2018 KCAC First Team

^-2018 KCAC Second Team

Force to host

Chiefs in opener

WICHITA — The Wichita Force indoor football team will host several Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s home opener March 30 against the Texas Revolution at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

Among those expected to attend are Chris Jones and Dustin Colquist.

The players will be available to meet the fans and sign autographs on the field at the conclusion of the game.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.wichitaforce.com.