The Mcpherson County Republican Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on April 2 at the County building, fifth floor in McPherson. The public is welcome to attend.

With the passing of County Commission Linus Linaweaver, the Republican county precinct people in his district, have the responsibility to appoint a replacement to fill the term to 2020.

The Republican county party has 21 days to fill the office being vacated.

Linaweaver served the 2nd District, consisting of Wards 1 and 3, City of McPherson and Canton Township.

If there are questions or interest in running for this position, text Cheryl Stieben, County Chair at 620-242-6445 or email at rstieben@sbcglobal.net.

The McPherson County Republican Committee would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Linaweaver family. We are very thankful for his dedication and commitment to the community throughout the years.