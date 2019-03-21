Paul Donald Thelander, 74, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Via Christi-St. Francis RMC in Wichita. He retired from Certainteed where he was an engineer and draftsman.

Paul was born on Jan. 3, 1945, in Salina, the son of Paul Lester and Lillian (Engberg) Thelander. He graduated from Salina High School in 1963 and attended the University of Kansas.

He was a member of Countryside Covenant Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: cousins, Carol Kirk (Cliff) of Burrton, Larry Thelander (Judy) of Salina, Karen Overstreet (Jim) of Nampa, Idaho, Carolyn Lorentzen of Tucson, Arizona, and Gilbert Christopher of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Countryside Covenant Church, McPherson with the Rev. Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hill Cemetery in Smolan.

Memorial donations may be given to Countryside Covenant Church Missions in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.