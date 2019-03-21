MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's Silver Key, a sophomore leadership honor society, has selected new members for the 2019-2020 academic year.
To be eligible for Silver Key, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a 2018 high school graduate, and in their freshmen year at the university.
Silver Key members take part in a variety of community service projects throughout the semester. Past projects have included hosting children from the Boys and Girls Club at K-State Athletics events; partnering with the K-State Recycling Center; writing cards and making quilts for a local veterans center; collecting donations for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter; highway and neighborhood cleanup efforts; and afternoon visits to a senior living community in Manhattan.
The following students are members of Silver Key for 2019-2020; included are majors and hometowns:
Riley Moore, business administration, De Soto
Rylee Parker, kinesiology, Elkhart
Tracy Neis, agriculture economics, Eudora
Emily Meier, animal sciences and industry, Goessel
Madeline Meier, agriculture communications and journalism, Goessel
Mary Clare Halpin, open option, Leawood
Claire Barnhart, horticulture, Lenexa
Camryn Eberhardy, communication sciences and disorders, Olathe
Josie Shipley, communication studies, Olathe
Abby Cheesebrough, elementary education, Overland Park
Gabriel Mitchell, wildlife and outdoor enterprise management, Overland Park
Benjamin Murdock, Overland mechanical engineering, Overland Park
Zachary Terrell, history, Overland Park
Nicole Ogden, civil engineering, Prairie Village.
Evan Fox, construction science and management, Holton
Max Harman, biochemistry, Inman.
Jenna Dominguez, music education, Manhattan
Ethan Kaus, life sciences, Manhattan
Madyson Trujillo, kinesiology, Manhattan
Kourtney Rumback, biology, Oakley
Kali Poenitske, open option, Pittsburg
Makaela Stevens, English, Scott City
Chase Gigstad, dietetics, Soldier
Ben Thoeni, economics, Topeka
Cadence Ciesielski, philosophy, Valley Center
Lucy Schermerhorn, biology, Wamego
Kathryn Hutson, pre-psychology, Westmoreland
Presley Chan, mechanical engineering, Wichita
Shymel Townes, agriculture economics, Wichita
Lukas Sebesta, agriculture economics, Wilson.
From out-of-state:
Juliette Toothaker, animal sciences and industry, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Erica Morgan, animal sciences and industry, Grand Junction, Colorado; Ashlee Hanratty, animal sciences and industry, Pueblo, Colorado; Luci Reich, animal sciences and industry, Mount Sterling, Illinois; Raymond Nellis, chemical engineering, Clarinda, Iowa; Magi Jones, animal sciences and industry, Shenandoah, Iowa; and Hannah Richardson, interior design, and Jordan Shook, chemical engineering, both from Kansas City, Missouri.