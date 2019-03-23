DODGE CITY — The 3i Show kicked off Thursday at the Western State Bank Expo Center, boasting new events and traditional demonstrations focused around industry, implements and irrigation in agriculture.

The show had several events over its first two days, with more to come Saturday.

Here are the top events from the 2019 3i Show so far.

1. High School Ag Career Day

Thursday’s theme for the 3i Show was High School Ag Career Day. High school students from across the state took part in sessions throughout the day focusing on careers in the agriculture industry. Students practiced welding on a simulator with Dodge City Community College, learned about precision agriculture with Northwest Kansas Technical College, and even operated a sprayer simulator through a partnership with Skyland Grain and Pratt Community College.

Sessions also included information about the Kansas Army National Guard and diesel safety.

2. Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony for the 65th annual 3i Show culminated in a salute to U.S. military veterans organized by the Dodge City Community College Rodeo Team.

3. Rodeo Showcase

Members of the DCCC Rodeo Team showcased their talents for 3i Show visitors Thursday morning. The cowgirls and cowboys demonstrated the events in which they compete and explained them to spectators.

4. Boot Hill Distillery Meet and Greet

Boot Hill Distillery director of sales Lee Griffith met with 3i Show visitors Thursday morning to discuss the spirits made at the Dodge City distillery and its process. Boot Hill Distillery is owned by Hayes and Roger Kelman, of Sublette, and Chris Holovach, of Scott City.

The three farmers grow every bit of grain that goes into Boot Hill Distillery spirits, using what they refer to as a “soil to sip” business model.

5. Climate and Weather Update

Jeff Hutton, with the National Weather Service in Dodge City, provided an update on weather conditions and discussed the variability of weather in the High Plains region Thursday.

6. Health Presentations

Pratt Regional Medical Center provide sessions both Thursday and Friday on managing stress, anxiety and depression in rural America, as well as coping with those issues.

7. Agri-business Hiring Event

KANSASWORKS and Kansas WorkforceONE hosted the show’s first-ever hiring event. The groups were on site Friday with their mobile workforce station. Staff members helped applicants with applications, resumes and more, and several contracted vendors from the show took part in the event.

8. 3i Show After-Party

Friday night saw the 3i Show’s first after-party. The show partnered with United Wireless Arena to bring Travis Tritt to Dodge City. Tritt performed at the United Wireless Arena with special guests The Cadillac Three and Copper Chief.