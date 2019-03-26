Nearly two years have passed since Robert Mueller was appointed, with broad latitude, to investigate possible coordination between Russian government officials and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

The intervening time has seen very serious indictments and convictions of Trump campaign officials, as well as troubling clarity on the extensive Russian government effort to sow discord in American society through social media and to influence American politics through computer hacking.

But Mueller’s findings, quoted directly in a report from Attorney General William Barr, show “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The president feels exonerated, and while Mueller’s report did not exonerate him, it also plainly found no evidence of a conspiracy of collusion between the president and Russia during the 2016 election.

So where do we go from here? The last two years have seen endless press coverage of this investigation, much of it very good — providing America insight not only into the depths of Russian interference in our nation’s unity, but also the seamy underbelly of American politics.

But the investigation was also the subject of day after day of hopelessly speculative “news” reports and commentary and a string of publicly announced conclusions of guilt that, in the end, Mueller’s evidence did not support. Such speculation may have been entertaining and engaging, but it was finally unilluminating and probably damaging.

The expectation of the release of the full Mueller report will come next, and we agree with the president as well as his opponents that the document should be made public. Any deviance from Barr’s report will be scrutinized and deservedly so.

But what should come after that? Congressional Democrats are already promising that Mueller’s report won’t be enough. The underlying material must be brought forward. And after that, what?

The sense is already cemented that enough may never be enough. There are those for whom the political fight, not the truth of the matter, will be ever preeminent because the political fight is the means to power. And power, for them, is often more important than truth.

At some point, though, we need to gather as a nation and accept that the institutions we trust are trustworthy and have done their jobs for us with integrity and competence. To endlessly scrape and rescrape the matter won’t claw at the president; it will claw at the country.

The president’s actions throughout this investigation don’t deserve much lauding. His twitter thumbs never stopped in their own undermining. But we can say that he let the process play out. Mueller, even under persistent presidential abuse, was able to do his job.

Might that be the end of it, for the sake of the country?

Dallas Morning News