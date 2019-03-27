Wednesday 27

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

One-on-One Tech Help: 1, 2:30 and 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Youth Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 9-12 years. Basic computer skills needed. Registration required.

2nd Annual Baked Potato Bar Survivor Celebration: 4:30-7 p.m., Tammy Walker Cancer Center. Sponsored by Saline County Relay for Life. Free come-and-go event for the survivor and one caregiver. (785) 452-5706.

Salina Housing Authority board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Housing Authority office, 469 S. Fifth.

Convention of States Project meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tech Center Conference Room, Salina Public Library.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford

Anime Club: "The Ancient Magus Bride": 7 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Rated TV-14. No registration required.

Jolly Mixers dance with Craig Stevens: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

ABILENE — Dickinson County Democrats monthly meeting: Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 7, Mr. K’s Farmhouse restaurant, 407 S. Van Buren. Speaker, Jay Rowh, President of the Silver-Haired Legislation. Everyone is welcome to attend.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

HAYS — Cultural Memory and the Vietnam Era: An evening with John Musgrave. 7 p.m., Memorial Union, Fort Hays State University, 600 Park. John will discuss his perspective as soldier and as GI who supported the anti-war movement.

McPHERSON — Small World Book Group: 10 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Adults will discuss world-changer memoirs (your choice).

SCANDIA — Republic County Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Scandia Library, 318 Fourth. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Thursday 28

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo at 1p.m., 1108 W. Crawford

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-6 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

50+ Computer Cruisin': Browsers, searching in Incognito mode: 1:15 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Registration recommended

Board of Design Review—Business Improvement District #1 meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Book Buddies: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-10 years. Registration required.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

Open Gaming: 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library Youth and teens. No registration required.

ABILENE — "Most Hallowed Ground" Lunch and Learn with Tom Tudor: Noon, Eisenhower Presidential Museum, 200 S.E. Fourth. Free and open to the public. Lunch provided on first come, first serve basis. Wreath laying ceremony at 1:30 p.m. to mark 50th anniversary of President Eisenhower's death.