HESSTON — The Hesston High School baseball team opened the season with a pair of wins over Smoky Valley Tuesday in Central Kansas League play at the Hesston High School field.

Hesston won the first game 10-4 and the second game 9-4.

The first game was tied 2-2 after four innings. Hesston put things away with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Smoky Valley scored a run in the top of the sixth.

Brady Cox drove in three runs for Hesston, while Camden McDonald drove in two runs. Brendan Boles went two for two hitting with an RBI. Cody Wohlgemuth and Jacob Eilert each drove in a run.

Jackson Humphries pitched five innings for Hesston for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven walks and nine strikeouts. Jared Nelson finished the game, allowing a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.

Karter Adam took the loss for Smoky Valley.

Chris Mullen went two for three hitting. Grant Kearn and Trayton Miller each drove in a run.

In the second game, Hesston trailed 4-2, but scored four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.

Wohlgemuth went two for four hitting for Hesston with three RBIs. Cox went two for four with two RBIs. Arnold went two for three with an RBI. McDonald went two for four hitting.

Cox pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs on five hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Austin Griffin struck out two and walked one in 1.2 innings. Nelson struck out the sole batter he faced to end the game.

Kearn pitched five innings in the loss, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts. Trayton Miller finished the game, allowing a run on two hits.

Chris Mullen went two for four hitting. Miller and Joe Osowski each drove in a run.

Hesston plays Friday at home against Chaparral.

First game

Sm.Val.;000;201;0;—3;4;3

Hesston;100;153;x;—10;6;0

Adam (L), Miller 5 and n/a; Humphries (W), Nelson 6 and n/a.

Second game

Sm.Val.;021;010;0;—4;5;2

Hesston;101;043;x;—9;12;2

Kearn (L), Tr.Miller 6 and n/a; Cox (W), Griffin 6, Nelsojn 7 and n/a.