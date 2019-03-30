The Swiss Mennonite Cultural and Historical Association is again offering educational grants to individuals preparing for full-time Christian service, Mennonite ministry, Mennonite voluntary service, or other related careers. The maximum grant available is $1,000 for full-time ministerial students with lesser amounts for part-time ministerial students, Mennonite voluntary service participants, and college students. The grants are for the 2018-2019 school year. The application deadline is May 30, 2019. Applicants must have membership in one of the six Swiss-Volhynian churches in Kansas or two in South Dakota, or be of Swiss-Volhynian descent. Applicants must be enrolled in or accepted at a Mennonite seminary, or in a Mennonite voluntary service program, or in a career-related program at a Mennonite college. Those attending a Mennonite seminary will be given preference. Applicants may submit a letter of application to Swiss Mennonite Selection Committee, c/o Roger Juhnke, 328 Lakeshore Dr., Newton, KS 67114, or to Kerwin Graber, 44065 278th St., Freeman, SD 57029. A letter of recommendation from their pastor or congregation should be included. For further information contact Roger Juhnke at 316-283-0452 rjuhnke@gmail.com, or Kerwin Graber at 605-660-3382 krgraber@goldenwest.net, or consult our website at www.swissmennonite.org.

Join us at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, this Sunday as Pastor Mark Miller brings a message from 2 Peter 1:1-11, “Authentic Transformation,” at the traditional services at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m., or during the 9 a.m. contemporary service when Keith Neill’s message will be “Out of the Boat” based on Matthew 14:28-32. ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. The American Red Cross will hold its blood drive in the gym from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey continues to focus on the path Jesus takes traveling to the cross, culminating with the celebration of Jesus' resurrection on April 21. The sermon this Sunday is “The Walk to Golgotha,” taken from Mark 15:20-23; Matthew 27:31-34. Wednesday Night Bible Study, at 7 p.m., will continue with the Parables of Jesus: “A Widow, A Pharisee, and a Tax Collector,” from Luke 18: 1-14. Please join us for study, fellowship and prayer. City Wide Prayer Gathering meets the second, third and fourth Saturday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx) This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

The public is invited to the Free Family Health Fair, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Sunflower South Building. Screenings include skin cancer, fasting lipid cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, carotid doppler, breast cancer exams/education, dental cancer screenings, heart risk, diabetic foot care, sleep diagnostic, ask a pharmacist, BMI, COPD, hearing, vision, and blood pressures. No appointments are necessary. For information, call Susan Puls at 620-728-9480.

Grace Episcopal Church Sunday services are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Our loose collection plate offering this Sunday will go to the Diocesan Youth Fund. The Adult Sunday School class meets at 9:15 a.m. with a book study titled: Liturgy of the Ordinary. All are welcome to come. Join us for fellowship and snacks in the Parish Hall after the second service. During the season of Lent, Evening Prayer will be held in the Chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. During Lent private confession will be at 6 p.m. UTX youth group meet at 6:30 p.m. and on April 3 will be going to see the current Stage 9 play. The Lenten Study: Learning How to Forgive will be held in the Conference Room at 6:30 p.m. The Community Clothes Closet will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Holy Communion at Wesley Towers is at 2 p.m. Stations of the Cross is at 5:30 p.m. each Friday evening during Lent. Visitors are welcome at all services at Grace Episcopal Church. We are located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr.

Worship services at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday morning. All are welcome. Education Hour and Fellowship are at 9:45 a.m. New member class at 12:15 p.m. after the 11 a.m. service. Women's Bible Study is at 1 p.m. Monday. The Technology Commission will meet at the church at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Youth Club is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday following the theme Jungle Safari Night. Sr. Choir practice is at 6:15 p.m., Bible Study is at 6:20 p.m. followed by Mid-Week Lenten Service at 7:30 p.m. Mid-Week Lenten Service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning and the Outreach Commission meet at the church at 7 p.m. Men's Bible study will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Our regular Wednesday night activities continue this week. We also still have our Lenten Soup Supper beginning at 5:45 p.m. and our midweek Lenten services beginning at 7 p.m. around the theme of "The Stones Would Shout." The quilters will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday and the Book Club meets at 7 p.m. Thursday. Emanuel will have a landscape work day at 8:30 a.m. April 6 at the church. Please bring gloves or tools and help us spruce up the church gardens.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to worship at 9:30 a.m. A time of coffee and fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "The Joy of Forgiveness." Scripture text will be read from Psalm 32. Monday evening the Prayer Group meets from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday evening from 6-7 is soup and Lenten scripture study in the Library. The Coffee Corner at 5th and Adams has been added to our list of needed donations. The drop-off box is in the hallway outside the office. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and the office phone number is 620-662-9439.

Join First Mennonite Church, 52 Rambler Rd Hutchinson, for dinner from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and a program from 6:20-7:20 p.m. on April 3. Two of our sister churches - First Mennonite Church of Christian in Moundridge and Shalom Mennonite in Newton - will share about the journey each of their congregations took to decide to become a Sanctuary Church.

You are welcome to First Baptist Church, 800 N Main for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Rishawn Austin's message will be “God with us, Part 4: Jesus and Me”. You are also welcome to join us for Women's Bible Study at 6 p.m. on Monday; kids Program “Awana” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening and Men's Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.