An unconscious man found outside the Shady Lady nightclub early Sunday, according to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The man, identified as Don Fobbs, 38, of Primm, Nev., was found unconscious in the outside smoking area at the club, 1540 Old Hwy 40, about 12:50 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible head injury, Soldan said.

An investigation is underway to determine whether Fobbs fell or was struck by someone else, Soldan said.

According to a SRHC spokesman, Fobbs was treated and released Sunday.