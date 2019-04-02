'Drive LIke You Work Here'

April 8-12 is National Work Zone Awareness Week in Kansas and the 2019 theme is: Drive Like You Work Here.

The special week is for educating the public of the need of safety in work zones. It spotlights the hazards and dangers of driving through work zones and how to avoid them.

Numerous buildings and bridges across Kansas will be orange for the week. Orange is the primary color in work zones.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in Go Orange Day in Kansas, Thursday, April 11, when everyone will wear orange and show highway workers and those who work along the roadways how much their efforts are appreciated.



2018 Kansas Work Zone stats

Total Crashes - 1,396

Property Damage Only - 1,095

Fatal Crashes - 5

Persons Killed - 5

Injury Crashes - 358

Persons Injured - 398

Of the 5 people killed in work zone crashes, all were motorists.

Driver-related contributing circumstances were recorded in 69 percent of all work zone crashes.

The top 5 contributing circumstances were inattention, following too closely, improper lane change, right of way violations, and too fast for conditions.

There were no adverse weather conditions in 88 percent of work zone crashes.

The crashes happened during daylight hours in 80 percent of the crashes



A few Kansas Work Zone facts

--About 85 to 90 percent of the time, the people injured in work zone crashes are motorists. In Kansas in 2018, there were ve people killed in work zone crashes and 398 people were injured.

--Fines are double in all Kansas work zones, whether they are major construction projects or short-term maintenance projects. If you don’t slow down, you will pay up.

--The top contributing circumstance of work zone crashes is inattention. Others include following too close, too fast for conditions, improper lane change, right of way violation.

--There was an average of 3.8 work zone crashes every day in Kansas last year (1,396 crashes). The good news – about 78 percent of the crashes were property damage only. The bad news - every crash has the possibility of affecting lives forever.

--Speeding up to 65 mph from 55 mph will only save you a minute on a six-mile trip.

--The Kansas Move Over Law requires motorists on four-lane highways to switch to the lane furthest from any stationary vehicle displaying ashing lights, if it is safe to do so. On two-lane highways, slow down and proceed with caution. Citations carry a $195 ne plus court costs.

- Tips to follow in work zones • Follow traffic control • Stay alert/watch for workers • Expect delays •Allow ample space between vehicles • Change lanes when directed to do so.

For more information -

KDOT Office of Public Affairs, 785-296-3585; or KDOT website - www.ksdot.org