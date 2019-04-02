Following a presentation to the Newton City Commission, upcoming capital improvement plans to the Newton City/County Airport were also brought before the Harvey County Commission on Monday.

Airport manager Brian Palmer highlighted the recent improvements that have been made — including the purchase of snow removal equipment (used heavily this year) and rehabilitation of both Runway 8-26 and Taxiway C, with the former being finished ahead of schedule and under budget — as well as projects currently in the works.

Originally part of the capital improvement plan for 2016, the reconstruction of Taxiway E is the next project slated to be undertaken at the airport starting in 2020.

The initial plan was to move the taxiway east to allow for more business development, but the limited growth at the airport led the Federal Aviation Administration to place limits on the funding if that was the route the airport would pursue (e.g. making the city/county pay for the extension of taxiway access points).

Given the amount of "significant, developable sites" currently on airport property, the decision was made to reconstruct Taxiway E as it is situated now.

Currently, the FAA provides grants allotting 90 percent of the funds and requiring a 10 percent local contribution. Estimated to be a $10 million project, that would mean the city and county would have to cover $1 million of the project costs — which Palmer noted is normal for the scope of reconstruction the airport is looking at for Taxiway E.

Bidding would be done all at once for the project, but Palmer noted the construction itself would be parceled out to limit any business interference at the airport.

"We'll do it in phases to try and impact our tenants as little as possible," Palmer said.

Palmer also stated the airport could get the go letter from the FAA as early as October for the reconstruction project, which means work on Taxiway E may ramp up in the near future.

Other projects Palmer noted are further off — but will nonetheless need to be addressed — include reconstruction of the T-Hangar taxilanes, expansion of the terminal apron, eventual rehabilitation of Runway 17-35 and more. As a partner entity, Palmer assured commissioners the county would always be kept abreast of any future improvement plans.

"There won't be any portion of this that you won't be in the loop on," Palmer said.

In other business, the county commission:

Learned of plans for the Harvey County's Farmers Market to relocate back to Main Street (in front of the old south Dillons building).Heard about the good attendance at the annual storm spotter workshop last week, with 180 people showing up for the seminar. Emergency Management Director Gary Denny noted plans are to host the advanced course this week.Was informed that work officially started on the joint law enforcement center remodel Monday, with the first set of employees beginning temporary transition during the first phase of construction.Noted the recognition that two Harvey County 911 employees will be receiving this week at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) chapter meeting in Mulvane, with the 30 years of service of Communications Director Don Gruver and dispatcher Elizabeth Sauerwein to be highlighted.Received a reminder that the next REAP regional partnership meeting will be April 18, with commissioners being asked to RSVP if they plan to attend.Following a discussion on working hours at the Solid Waste Department (focusing on the department being short staffed and a majority — 80 percent — of drop offs during the summer months occurring in the morning hours), the commission approved the department's business hours on Saturdays to remain the same in the summer as in the winter, instead of extending them three hours as usual.Heard about work being done in the county parks to prepare for the start of camping season — including pouring of concrete pads for fire pits/picnic tables and the opening of restroom facilities.Learned that the last property in the 2018 tax foreclosure sale was sold at auction last week.Approved a proclamation designating April 2019 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.Authorized a Solid Waste grant application for a maximum of $25,000 (with a $30,000 local match) for a compost turner, which was included in the department's capital improvement plan.Approved a fish stocking bid with Harbin Fish Farms (of Anthony) for a total of $17,845.50 to cover three stockings — of catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass — at county parks in April, May and July. The lone bid received came in under what was budgeted.Based on a lack of feedback from the applicants — after multiple contact attempts were made following the tabling of a decision last week — the commission denied a conditional-use permit request for Walton's Park.Approved a contract extension with MKEC Engineering for one year (beginning May 1, 2019), with the option to be renewed for four additional one-year terms. Changes to the contract include a provision for MKEC to meet the county's current insurance requirements and removal of a provision requiring MKEC be utilized for the Solid Waste Department's engineering needs.Approved a plan for Wray Roofing to replace the rain gutters at the courthouse at a cost of $12,820, waiving purchasing policy.Approved Resolution 2019-8 to initiate the 2019 tax foreclosure sale.Received an annual update on the county's KCAMP insurance policy.