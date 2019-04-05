There is a first time for everything, and there were a lot of firsts that happened for the McPherson High School softball team Thursday.

The Bullpups captured their first sweep of the season against Buhler High School. It was McPherson's first back-to-back wins that ended with a pair of run-rule victories.

The Bullpups blew out Buhler at home, 14-4 in Game 1, and 11-1 in Game 2. With the doubleheader win, McPherson improved to 4-6.

Game 1

McPherson was all over Buhler right from the start. After a dominating eight-run inning in the bottom first, there was no turning back with the Bullpups shutting down the Crusaders 14-4.

McPherson found the fountain of youth from its underclassmen. Hailey Henson had a breakout game in her first start as a pitcher, collecting six strikeouts. She also led the Bullpups with three RBIs and a triple.

"She did very well, and we will need her to continue to step up this season for us to be successful," Bullpups head coach Danica Fitzmorris said about Henson.

Hope Wehrman also picked up three RBIs on one hit. Cameron Pelzel went 3-for-3 and Taylor Caseber went 3-for-4 with three singles. Ariana Potter had two RBIs and a double, and Taylor Bruce went 2-for-4 with an RBI. It was all around slugfest for the Bullpups. The game lasted six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Hayley Miller was the only Crusader to collect more than one hit. She went 2-for-2 with two singles.

It was a rough day for Buhler's pitching. Emma Wilson surrendered 14 runs on 15 hits, and only collected two strikeouts.

Game 2

It did not stop there.

McPherson continued to outhit the Crusaders with 11 runs on 13 hits, giving the Bullpups an 11-1 victory in Game 2.

The highlight of the game was Pelzel's solo home run in the bottom first. It was her first homer as a varsity player.

Addie Fitzmorris had a spectacular performance at the plate and inside the circle. She went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two singles and a double while also striking out nine Crusaders. Casebeer chipped in three RBIs and two doubles, going 3-for-4 at the plate.

It took until the sixth inning for Buhler to get a run to avoid a shutout. The Bullpups cemented back-to-back wins that lasted six innings.

Buhler remains winless at 0-4 and will continue to search for its first win on Monday at Mulvane High School. McPherson will be on the road for the rest of the month, beginning with a game at Andale High School at 4:30 p.m. Monday.