HAYS — Lovers of chamber music can indulge their passion at the Cottonwood Music Festival beginning at 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Hays First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall.

The festival will feature an evening of Baroque chamber music performed on re-creations of period instruments that would have been used during the 17th and 18th centuries. Included will be the Baroque violin and cello, Baroque flute, viola da gamba and harpischord.

Free tickets are available online at hayssymphony.org, at the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau or at the Downtown Hays Development Corporation.

A post concert reception will be offered in the church lobby.