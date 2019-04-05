NORTH NEWTON — A singer who is also acclaimed for her songwriting will share her talents with Kansas audiences April 9-10 at Bethel College.

Ruth Moody and her band will perform as the final event in the 2018-19 Hesston-Bethel Performing Arts series. Moody will also co-lead a workshop on writing and arranging songs.

The Ruth Moody Band plays at 7:30 p.m. April 9 in Memorial Hall on the Bethel campus.

Single tickets range from $18 to $27 with discounts available for students and senior citizens (Bethel and Hesston College students receive free admission). Tickets are on sale at either Hesston or Bethel College bookstores, weekdays during regular business hours, or see hesstonbethel.org.

The Ruth Moody Band opens its spring touring season with its only Kansas appearance April 9 at Bethel College.

Moody was born in Australia and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She is a founding member of the internationally renowned, Billboard-charting trio The Wailin’ Jennys, as well as former lead singer of Canadian roots band Scruj MacDuhk.

Ruth Moody’s band is Adrian Dolan, fiddle, mandolin, viola, mandola and vocals; Adam Dobres, guitar, ukulele and vocals; and Sam Howard, upright bass and vocals.

HBPA is funded in part by the City of North Newton, Excel Industries and Hustler Turf Equipment (Hesston), the North Newton Community Foundation, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, and media sponsor KMUW-FM 89.1 in Wichita, with additional funding from area businesses and patrons.