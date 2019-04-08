On April 3, 2019, Rita Jean Whitfield went home to be with her Savior. Her favorite saying, “See you in the morning,” will now be true as we wait for our own times to be with her in the light of the Morning Son.

She was born on July 13, 1942, the baby of 6 siblings to Merle and Beulah (Stover) Robbins in the hills of Barber County Ks where she spent much of her life. She loved those hills. She attended Cosmetology school but then chose to be a stay-at-home mother to her two children for the next 20 years. She completed her Masters degree in Social Work when she turned 50 and worked diligently for people in need in Western Kansas. After retirement, she hosted missionaries in her rural home and went on missionary trips to Brazil and Nova Scotia.

She is survived by a host of loving friends and three siblings, Beulah (Sue) Christensen of Kansas, Vernon Robbins of Kansas, and Dorothy Keevert of Oklahoma. Her two children Stewart Lee Scott and Shari LaRain Scott live in Missouri. She is survived by one granddaughter, Samantha Lee Scott also of Missouri. There are no services planned at this time.