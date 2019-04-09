Tim Rogers, executive director of the Salina Airport Authority, submitted a request for $60,000 from the Saline County Commission for air service marketing Tuesday morning.

The Salina City Commission approved $60,000 for the Salina Airport Authority on Monday afternoon. The airport is asking for an additional $60,000 from the county commission and has budgeted $73,500 to pay for marketing costs.

Other governments have agreed to help supply funds for the same purpose, Rogers said.

“Your support would be greatly appreciated,” he said. “I really value the partnership we have had this past year and the chance to bring really truly transformative transportation options to citizens of our community, county, and our region.”

Saline County Chairman Bob Vidricksen said the commission would take the request into account as it considers its budget for the upcoming year.

During its Tuesday meeting, the county commission approved a contract for Cloud Phone Services to provide phone service to Community Corrections. The contract will cost $566 per month for 60 months, for a total cost of $33,900 during the next five years. Community Corrections Director Annie Grevas said her agency will cover the cost of the contract using grant funds.

The commission approved a $23,900 bid from Dell Government for desktop computers. Dell Government submitted the lowest of three bids.

The commission awarded six Oliver Hagg scholarships to Saline County residents who are seniors at area high schools that are pursing a major in Agriculture:

• Blake Bell, Ell-Saline High School

• Kaitlyn Elder, Salina South High School

• Madison Crowder, Salina Central High School

• Kyler Cox, Bennington High School

• Kaylee Heimer, Southeast of Saline High School

• Nickolas Davenport, Ell-Saline High School

County staff will conduct interviews this week with applicants for the open position of Emergency Management Director. The county received a total of 21 job applications for the position.

DVACK Sexual Assault Advocate Sheila Beeson read a proclamation Tuesday morning designating April 2019 as Sexual Assault Awareness month.