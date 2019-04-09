An Overland Park woman will be recognized Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice for her service to crime victims.

Missey Smith will receive the Ronald Reagan Public Policy Award, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said Tuesday.

On June 2, 2007, Smith's daughter Kelsey was abducted from a Target parking lot in Overland Park and murdered.

Four days later, Verizon Wireless agreed to hand over the approximate location of Kelsey's cellphone. Her body was found less than an hour later in Grandview, Mo. An Olathe man, Edwin Hall, was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Topeka Capital-Journal archives.

Smith has advocated for a federal law requiring phone companies to provide cellphone location data to law enforcement agencies in an emergency, McAllister said.

The Kelsey Smith Act has been introduced several times but voted down because of concerns about privacy and potential government overreach. The measure was introduced again in March by U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, a Republican, and Sharice Davids, a Democrat.

Kansas and Missouri have enacted such a law, but several states don't have a version.

Smith is one of 12 people and programs being honored at the National Crime Victims' Service Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“Missey Smith and others are building a grassroots movement in America to support and protect victims of crime,” McAllister said. “I want to thank them all.”